Maritime trade comes to a halt in East Godavari

KAKINADA

06 March 2021 00:21 IST

Workers of two ports in Kakinada join protest against privatisation of VSP

Industrial activity including maritime trade operations came to a grinding halt since the early hours of Friday in East Godavari district as thousands of workers representing their respective unions joined the one-day bandh against the proposed privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP).

A large number of supporters boycotted work and took part in the peaceful protest that was led by CPI East Godavari district secretary Thatipaka Madhu.

In the port city of Kakinada, workers at the Kakinada deep sea port and anchorage port joined the protest by boycotting duty. The Left party supporters also persuaded some groups of workers to extend their support by joining the protest.

In Rajamahendravaram city, Andhra Paper Limited workers participated in the protest, lamenting the privatisation of VPT. The workers observed the one-day bandh, boycotting work for one day.

In an official release, Mr. Madhu said APSRTC employees have supported the protest by halting their services on Friday, and said the protest remained peaceful across the district.