Maritime India Summit will be organised from March 2 to 4, says VPT Chairman

‘Special session on investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled at 12.30 p.m, on March 3’

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is organising the Maritime India Summit- 2021 (MIS 2021) from March 2 to 4, in virtual mode. This was disclosed here on Monday by Viskhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao, at a press meet.

Giving details of the summit, he said that it is aimed at positioning Indian maritime sector on par with international standards by attracting domestic as well as international investments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, in virtual mode.

He said that a special session on investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled at 12.30 p.m, on March 3 and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to participate.

Various investment opportunities available for development of ports and maritime related activities in Andhra Pradesh are likely to be showcased in the special session, as well as in the digital pavilion.

Stakeholders in the maritime sector such as policy planners, government agencies, domestic and international investors, sector experts, shipping lines, and representatives of ports across the globe, State maritime boards and others will participate in the summit

Themes such as development of port infrastructure, shipbuilding, recycling and repair, hinterland connectivity, multi-modal logistics, coastal shipping, inland water transport, bulk cargo transportation and green technologies will be deliberated during the three-day summit.

About 20,000 delegates from 42 countries are expected to take part in the summit, said the VPT Chairman.

Apart from the PM, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya will also address the participants, he said.

VPT and industries like RINL, AP State Maritime Board, non-major ports and the private terminal operators are setting up digital pavilions and stalls to project their activities and investment opportunities to the viewers, he said.

Mr. Rama Mohan Rao said that major ports, DG Shipping, Shipping Corporation of India, Shipyards, Dredging Corporation of India, Maritime Boards and other maritime agencies are expected to sign MoUs for investments in the maritime sector, including development of port-led industries, during the summit.

“The VPT is signing about 45 MoUs with investors with an estimated investment of ₹45,000 crore in port-led industries,” he said.

The session on “Port-led industrialisation: Building Port cities and Maritime Clusters” is jointly convened by the VPT and the Chennai Port Trust with the support of Chairmen, JNPT, DPT & Kolkata, on March 3.

Mr. Mandaviya had launched the summit brochure and website www.maritimeindiasummit.in and visitors can register by visiting the website, he said.

A curtain raiser for the event is scheduled on February 24, at Kalavani Banquet Hall, Port Stadium.

For more details one can call: 8499977323 or 9948883272.