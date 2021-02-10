Maritime Board official visits Sri City

TIRUPATI

10 February 2021 01:11 IST

Lieutenant Commander Ravindranath Reddy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, hailed the industrial infrastructure at Sri City industrial city and termed it a ‘world-class facility’.

The official, who recently assumed charge, paid a visit to the world class industrial facility on Tuesday where he said he had an ambition of building a string of ports and fishing harbours along the State’s 975-km coastline.

Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy formally ushered him into the sprawling compound and explained him its unique features. Mr. Reddy was impressed at the brisk activity in the industrial units.