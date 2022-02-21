Maritime Board invites suggestions on Masula port development

Tender documents uploaded on websites

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) uploaded the tender documents related to the development of Machilipatnam port, on www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in and www.ports.ap.gov.in to enable the general public, interested parties and contractors to have a look at them and offer their comments or suggestions within seven working days through the above websites.

APMB CEO K. Muralidharan stated in a press release that the development of the port in Krishna district would be taken up by the State government in the landlord model at an estimated contract value of ₹3,670.67 crore. The works include the construction of 2.35 km long breakwaters, a multi-purpose berth, two general cargo berths and one coal berth, dredging of about 46.606 million cubic metres and creation of internal and external infrastructure in 30 months under the Phase-I.

The tender documents have already been submitted to the judicial preview committee. The project cost was arrived at on the basis of the 2021-22 Schedule of Rates (SoR).