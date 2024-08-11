GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maris Stella students campaign for a drug-free society in Vijayawada

In solidarity with the Centre’s ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ against drug trafficking, the girls perform flash mob and a skit, depicting the dire need to create a drug-free society

Published - August 11, 2024 11:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Students from Maris Stella College performing a flash mob to create awareness against drug abuse, at LEPL mall in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Students from Maris Stella College performing a flash mob to create awareness against drug abuse, at LEPL mall in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

In solidarity with the Centre’s ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ against drug trafficking to curb the menace of drugs, students of Maris Stella College in Vijayawada assembled at the LEPL mall here on Sunday to drive home the message loud and clear.

“Let’s unite to build a Viksit Bharat where innovation meets tradition and progress meets sustainability,” said the Principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras, addressing the students. She said the programme was aimed at spreading awareness among youth, who are the most affected by drug abuse.

Sub. Lt. Swapna said students should have access to quality education, health care and other opportunities as they are the future citizens who would play a pivotal role in the development of the country. She said every individual should contribute his/her mite to achieving the goal of a drug-free society.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is working to achieve the goal of a drug-free India by 2047 through a three-point strategy—strengthening of institutional structure, coordination among all narco agencies and extensive public awareness campaigns.

Captain Sailaja coordinated a skit and a mime themed on the ill-effects of drugs.

Twenty-five students and army and navy wing cadets performed a flash mob and a skit, depicting the dire need to create a drug-free society.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / universities and colleges / narcotics & drug trafficking

