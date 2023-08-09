HamberMenu
Maris Stella College students organise rally for a ‘peaceful tomorrow’ in Vijayawada

August 09, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Students participating in a Peace Rally at Maris Stella College, Vijayawada, on Wednesday. They paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945.

Students participating in a Peace Rally at Maris Stella College, Vijayawada, on Wednesday. They paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, known as ‘Hibakusha’, have been relentlessly calling for nuclear disarmament for decades. Youth should take forward their message and play a role in promoting peace, said Maris Stella College (Autonomous) principal Jasintha Quadras.

Speaking at a peace rally organised around the college on World Nagasaki Day on Wednesday, she said ongoing conflicts among countries and within have created an atmosphere of unrest among people. “It is the youth who can prevent another man-made catastrophe. Humanity should learn the lessons from the past for a better and peaceful tomorrow,” she said.

Holding placards bearing slogans saying ‘Say No to War’ and ‘End Wars or the World Ends’, students and faculty of the college, around 2,000 in number, took part in the peace rally. 

College Correspondent Sr. Sleeva said the Department of Physics organised an ‘Inter-Collegiate Physics Inspire Club Meet – 2023’ and conducted essay and drawing competitions and PowerPoint presentation themed around ‘Weapons, Wars and Wreckage’ to raise awareness among students about its disastrous effects.

A short film illustrating the impact of atomic bombs had been screened for students, Ms. Sleeva said.

The principal distributed prizes to winners in these competitions that saw a participation of 110 inter and degree students from the Maris Stella college and 40 from other colleges.

