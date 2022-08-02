Andhra Pradesh

Maris Stella College students felicitate freedom fighter

Students and staff of Maris Stella College with freedom fighter Rampilla Narasayamma at her residence in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA August 02, 2022 04:15 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 00:22 IST

The students and staff of Maris Stella College felicitated freedom fighter Rampilla Narasayamma in Vijayawada on Monday.

The students, along with Beulah, head of the history department; P.V. Sridevi, head of the department of TTM; Lt. Sailaja, Intermediate vice-principal Swapna and co-curricular activities Vanaja and other visited the house of Narasayamma and felicitated her, on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav’.

Advertisement
Advertisement

97-year-old Narasayamma used to help the freedom fighters across the country during the freedom struggle, faculty Padmaja said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Narasayamma explained how she fought with the Britishers. She also narrated about her association with other freedom fighters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...