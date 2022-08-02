Maris Stella College students felicitate freedom fighter

Students and staff of Maris Stella College with freedom fighter Rampilla Narasayamma at her residence in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 02, 2022 04:15 IST

97-year-old Narasayamma used to help the freedom fighters across the country during the freedom struggle, faculty Padmaja said

The students and staff of Maris Stella College felicitated freedom fighter Rampilla Narasayamma in Vijayawada on Monday. The students, along with Beulah, head of the history department; P.V. Sridevi, head of the department of TTM; Lt. Sailaja, Intermediate vice-principal Swapna and co-curricular activities Vanaja and other visited the house of Narasayamma and felicitated her, on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav’. Advertisement Advertisement 97-year-old Narasayamma used to help the freedom fighters across the country during the freedom struggle, faculty Padmaja said. Ms. Narasayamma explained how she fought with the Britishers. She also narrated about her association with other freedom fighters.

