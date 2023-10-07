ADVERTISEMENT

Maris Stella College starts course in IT Convergent Global MBA

October 07, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Staff of Maris Stella College releasing a poster of the programme at the press conference in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Maris Stella College, Vijayawada, on October 6 (Friday) launched a course in IT Convergent Global MBA.

After the formal launch of the programme at a press conference, the college’s Academic Officer Sr. Leena Quadras said the objective of the initiative was to provide high-quality education and prepare students for the demands of the modern business world.

Director, Department of MBA, Sundari, said with a focus on innovation, holistic development and industry integration, the programme offered a unique set of features and opportunities.

Explaining about the unique features, she said it offered Integrated Cambridge English which would help students enhance their communication skills and gain a competitive edge in the global market, while its Integrated Placement Readiness Programme would ensure that the students are well prepared to excel in interviews and assessments.

It assured 100% placements to the graduates with salary packages ranging from 6 LPA to 20 LPA. It offered support for entrepreneurial ventures to budding entrepreneurs besides a hostel facility for girl students with a safe and comfortable environment.

The IT integrated tools in electives include Human Resource Management, Marketing and Finance.

Speaking about the infrastructure, she said students would experience cutting-edge technology of AI-enabled Interactive Digital Panels and Classrooms, a digital library with access to more than two lakh books and the benefits of internship tie-ups with Fortune 500 multi—national companies.

Dean- MBA Sr. Lavanya said some of the industry partners and recruiters included Unilever, L&T, Infotech, Capgemini, iGate, Wipro, Deloitte, Accenture and HDFC Bank.

Director, Research and Development Cell of the college Ravi Kumar and others were present.

