Andhra Pradesh

Maris Stella College decked up for diamond jubilee fete

Students making arrangements for the diamond jubilee celebrations, to be organised on July 15. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO
Staff ReporterJuly 15, 2022 00:04 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 08:40 IST

VIJAYAWADA

Elaborate security has been made for Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the city.

He will participate in the two-day diamond jubilee celebrations of Maris Stella College beginning on July 15.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu would attend the celebrations along with former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju, provincial superior (Mumbai Province) Sr. Theresa Thomas Campiyil and other guests.

Alumni of Maris Stella College (Autonomous) and Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) A.R. Anuradha, retired Additional Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General Vani Sriram, IAS officers K. Usha Rani and A. Surya Kumari, former Minister Sanakkayala Aruna and many alumni who settled across the globe would attend the celebrations, said principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Vijayawada Bishop Thelagothothi Joseph Rajarao would participate in the celebrations on July 16, the principal said.

Meanwhile, the students made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations. The college was decked up for the foundation day.

