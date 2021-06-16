Marine officer goes ‘missing’ from vessel

Family suspects friends’ role in the incident

A marine officer named Kakarla Srinivas, working at Synergy Maritime Private Limited, has been missing for weeks now from the vessel on which he was posted, his family members said in a complaint lodged with the police.

A resident of Guntur, Mr. Srinivas is working as chief officer at Synergy Maritime. He was posted on a vessel that was sailing from Singapore to the U.S., and he is reportedly missing since May 23.

Synergy Maritime officials have reportedly confirmed the disappearance of the officer.

“The company management did not inform us about his disappearance, and we came to know about the incident through his friends. His mobile phone remains switched on,” said a family member.

Family members are reportedly suspecting the involvement of Mr. Srinivas’s friends, including his girlfriend, behind his disappearance. His friends, however, maintain that they were notified by Synergy Maritime officials about Mr. Srinivas’s disappearance, and it was then that they alerted his family. Mr. Srinivas had some differences with his colleagues, his friends said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez said Mr. Srinivas’s family members lodged a complaint with Arundelpet police urging that his belongings be traced.

“According to his family members, the incident occurred off-shore. We don’t have any information on exactly when and where he went missing,” Mr. Hafeez said.

Police are trying to contact his friends and are enquiring into the complaint, the SP said.