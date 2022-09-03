Marine life facing serious threat due to plastic pollution, say experts

‘People should not use plastic materials during their visit to beaches’

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2022 22:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-Warangal Professor K. Laxma Reddy addressing the media conference in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two senior professors of National Institute of Technology of Warangal K. Laxma Reddy and A.Ramachandraiah on Saturday expressed concern over the threat to marine life with the growing plastic pollution in the country.

NIT and Dr.B.R. Ambedkar University jointly organised a workshop titled ‘Clean Coast-Safe Sea’ on the campus at Etcherla of Srikakulam district.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Prof. Laxma Reddy urged all sections of the society to ensure clean coast without using plastic materials during their visit to beaches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Marine life, including fish, animals and plants, is facing a serious threat from the plastic menace. The used plastic particles are being dumped into the sea. It leads to many complications for the people who consume fish,” he added.

He said that Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada beaches were selected under 75 beaches which were chosen to be cleaned between July 5 and September 17, which would be observed as International Coastal Clean-up Day.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Prof. Ramachandraiah said that Department of Science and Technology had selected NIT-Warangal for the implementation of the beach cleaning task under ‘Science Communication, Popularisation and its Extension (SCOPE) Project. Ambedkar University Assistant Professors Gunta Leela Varaprasad and A.Tirupati Rao were present in the media conference. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app