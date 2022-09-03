Marine life facing serious threat due to plastic pollution, say experts

‘People should not use plastic materials during their visit to beaches’

NIT-Warangal Professor K. Laxma Reddy addressing the media conference in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Two senior professors of National Institute of Technology of Warangal K. Laxma Reddy and A.Ramachandraiah on Saturday expressed concern over the threat to marine life with the growing plastic pollution in the country.

NIT and Dr.B.R. Ambedkar University jointly organised a workshop titled ‘Clean Coast-Safe Sea’ on the campus at Etcherla of Srikakulam district.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Prof. Laxma Reddy urged all sections of the society to ensure clean coast without using plastic materials during their visit to beaches.

“Marine life, including fish, animals and plants, is facing a serious threat from the plastic menace. The used plastic particles are being dumped into the sea. It leads to many complications for the people who consume fish,” he added.

He said that Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada beaches were selected under 75 beaches which were chosen to be cleaned between July 5 and September 17, which would be observed as International Coastal Clean-up Day.

Prof. Ramachandraiah said that Department of Science and Technology had selected NIT-Warangal for the implementation of the beach cleaning task under ‘Science Communication, Popularisation and its Extension (SCOPE) Project. Ambedkar University Assistant Professors Gunta Leela Varaprasad and A.Tirupati Rao were present in the media conference.