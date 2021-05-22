Marginal dip in COVID deaths in South Coastal A.P.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

22 May 2021 23:24 IST

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed a marginal dip in daily tally as also deaths as 1,295 persons in Prakasam and 912 in Nellore tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

After recording 19 deaths on Friday, the highest in the second wave, the region registered 14 fatalities on Saturday. The toll in the region rose to 1,503 as seven patients each in Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts succumbed to COVID during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

So far, SPSR Nellore district accounted for 755 deaths and Prakasam district for 748 deaths.

The overall coronavirus case tally inched closer to 2.10 lakh mark while the number of active cases stood at 42,234 in the region including 24,154 in Prakasam district. The region also saw a dip in daily tally.

The number of fresh cases outnumbered the recoveries from over 1,300. Only 749 patients in Prakasam district and another 566 patients in SPSR Nellore district recovered bringing the recovery rate further down to 77.6%.