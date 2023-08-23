HamberMenu
Margadarsi Chit Fund employee arrested on forgery charge

According to Bapatla police, the accused, Gummadapu Surendra, prepared an agreement with forged signatures of a subscriber.

August 23, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

In an alleged forgery case, the Bapatla police arrested Chirala Branch Manager, Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Ltd (MCFPL) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

According to Bapatla Superintendent of Police, Vakul Jindal, the accused was produced in the court for judicial remand. 

Police informed that the accused Gummadapu Surendra prepared an agreement with forged signatures of a subscriber, hence registered a case at Chirala I Town Police Station.

According to police, the accused, with forged documents in the name of Bandili Subramaniam, Kotapoluru Village, Sullurpet, got enrolled as a subscriber and got the chit auction amount without the knowledge of Subramnyam.

The police informed that as they secured prima facie evidence against the accused, they produced him in the court for judicial remand. 

