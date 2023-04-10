ADVERTISEMENT

Margadarsi chit fund didn’t violate rules: advocate

April 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The allegations levelled against Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) were politically motivated and the company did not flout any rule, said its advocate V. Lakshmi Narayana at a press conference here on Monday.

He was responding to questions on the ongoing investigation against MCFPL by the AP-CID based on complaints lodged by the AP Registrar of Chits. He alleged that both the CID and the assistant registrar violated Supreme Court guidelines while investigating the case.

Mr. Lakshmi Narayana, representing the company in the high court, said when the assistant registrar issued show-cause notices to the company based on their previous verifications, MCFPL had given a clarification.

At that time, MCFPL approached the high court, which directed the registrar to issue orders on violations and not to take any coercive action against the company till then. Five months after their verification, the assistant registrar lodged a complaint with the CID, immediately after which, the latter registered an FIR and arrested some of the accused. In this process, they violated guidelines set by the Supreme Court, he alleged.

He further claimed that the government was mounting pressure on subscribers to lodge cases against the company. He added that MCFPL diverted only profits, not the subscribers’ money.

