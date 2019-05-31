March for water project covers 27 km on third day

The third day of Siddeswaram weir ‘Praja Padayatra’ concluded on Thursday, after completing 75 km of the 100 km march. The Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Samithi has marched through eight villages covering 27 km.

Speaking with farmers, samithi president Bojja Dasarathi Rami Reddy blamed the past governments for neglecting the Siddeswaram weir. He said that plans were made by the British to construct the weir and supply water to Rayalaseema as well as Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that due to the politicians of Guntur district the construction of the weir had not yet begun. “For their benefits, they halted the Siddeswaram project and gave way to the Nagarjuna Sagar Project,” alleged Mr. Reddy.

He demanded that the new government complete the construction of the Polavaram dam and the Nagarjuna Sagar Tail Pond project, and to allot all the waters of Srisailam to Rayalaseema.

The Praja Padayatra will culminate into a massive public meet at Sangameswaram on Friday.

The samithi marched across three constituencies, five mandals and 25 villages from Nandyal to Sangameswaram demanding construction of the Siddeswaram dam.