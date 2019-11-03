March 30 last date to apply for SRMJEEE

The application forms for admission into B.Tech programmes offered by the SRM University are available in online and offline modes. The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination-2020 (SRMJEEE) is conducted by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology for admission into B.Tech programmes offered by the institute.

A statement issued by the university authorities said that the last date to fill the OMR SRMJEEE 2020 application form is February 29 while the last date to fill the online SRMJEEE application form is March 30. The exam will be conducted from April 12 to 20.

New section

This time, the institute has included English and aptitude as a new section along with the current subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/ Biology.

The result of SRMJEEE 2020 will be announced in the last week of April and the qualified candidates will attend the counselling sessions, to be conducted in two rounds in offline mode. Seats will be allotted on the basis of merit, availability of seats and choice filling.

The offline application form submission will be open till February 29 while online application can be filled till March 30, 2020.