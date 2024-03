March 14, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

March 19 is the last date for submission of application for admissions in PhD courses under Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET)-2023-24, said the exam convener Deva Prasad Raju.

In a statement on March 14 (Thursday), Prof. Prasad Raju said students interested to pursue a PhD should adhere to the schedule.