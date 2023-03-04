ADVERTISEMENT

NTR collector calls upon people to take part in ‘Ahimsa Run’ marathon

March 04, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao and JITO representatives releasing Ahimsa Run poster in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao asked residents to take part in the Ahimsa Run to be organised by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) in Vijayawada on April 2. Mr. Dilli Rao, along with representatives of JITO Vijayawada chapter, launched a poster for the run at his camp office on Saturday. Mr. Rao said that JITO was organising the marathon in 65 cities across the country on April 2, on the eve of Mahavir Jayanthi, and that Ahimsa Run aimed at spreading awareness about peace and non-violence. The marathon would be conducted in 3-kilometre, 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre categories. For more details, contact JITO, Vijayawada, on 9440 280 906.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US