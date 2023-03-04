NTR collector calls upon people to take part in ‘Ahimsa Run’ marathon

March 04, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao asked residents to take part in the Ahimsa Run to be organised by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) in Vijayawada on April 2. Mr. Dilli Rao, along with representatives of JITO Vijayawada chapter, launched a poster for the run at his camp office on Saturday. Mr. Rao said that JITO was organising the marathon in 65 cities across the country on April 2, on the eve of Mahavir Jayanthi, and that Ahimsa Run aimed at spreading awareness about peace and non-violence. The marathon would be conducted in 3-kilometre, 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre categories. For more details, contact JITO, Vijayawada, on 9440 280 906.