Maoists urge leaders to ‘protest atrocities’

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 April 2021 01:24 IST

Members of CPI (Maoist) have demanded political representatives from Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district to “protest the atrocities being committed by the State government”.

In a letter released on Thursday, Aruna, a representative of CPI (Maoist) Visakha-East Division Committee, alleged that tribal villages are being raided by the police forces under the pretext of combing operations.

Police have been bothering the tribals by making arrests illegally branding them as Maoist informers. Ms. Aruna alleged that nine tribals from Galikonda area were locked up for 48 hours when they had gone for a weekly shandy during March. Police arrested Lakshman, Balu, of Injari panchayat illegally, she alleged, adding that the police are trying to set up more police camps in the Agency. She said that MLAs, MPs, MPTCs and ZPTCs being tribals should realise what is happening in the Agency and should make efforts to stop them.