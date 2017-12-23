Andhra Pradesh

Maoists torch earthmover in Agency

A team of armed Maoists set ablaze an earthmover in an attempt to stall construction of a three-km-long road, from Kumkumpudi to Teemulabanda, near Kumkumpudi village in Gudem Kotha Veedhi mandal of the Agency area on Friday night.

They also tried to abduct the brother of a local political leader. The contractor reportedly asked workers to keep their vehicles near the GK Veedhi Police Station and park the earth mover at Kumkumpudi after noticing a mechanical fault in the vehicle.

The Maoists have been opposing the laying of the road and threatening the contractor, notwithstanding the demand for road connectivity by local people.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 1:12:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/maoists-torch-earthmover-in-agency/article22268862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY