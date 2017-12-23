Maoists torch earthmover in Agency

A team of armed Maoists set ablaze an earthmover in an attempt to stall construction of a three-km-long road, from Kumkumpudi to Teemulabanda, near Kumkumpudi village in Gudem Kotha Veedhi mandal of the Agency area on Friday night.
They also tried to abduct the brother of a local political leader. The contractor reportedly asked workers to keep their vehicles near the GK Veedhi Police Station and park the earth mover at Kumkumpudi after noticing a mechanical fault in the vehicle.
The Maoists have been opposing the laying of the road and threatening the contractor, notwithstanding the demand for road connectivity by local people.
