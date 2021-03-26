Andhra Pradesh

Maoists to support Bharat bandh call

In an audio clip released by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit here on Thursday, the Left Wing extremists have expressed support to the ongoing agitation by the employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant against the proposed privatisation of the plant by the Centre.

The audio clip, released in the name of AOBSZC secretary Ganesh, stated that the Maoists are not only supporting the agitation but also the Bharat bandh call given by the employees and the struggle committee on Friday.

Ganesh stated that the Maoists will always side with the employees and farmers and would support them in all their struggles.

He urged the employees to take forward the agitation to the next level and advised them not to be swayed by promises made by various political parties.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2021 12:42:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/maoists-to-support-bharat-bandh-call/article34164631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY