Maoists to support Bharat bandh call

In an audio clip released by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit here on Thursday, the Left Wing extremists have expressed support to the ongoing agitation by the employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant against the proposed privatisation of the plant by the Centre.

The audio clip, released in the name of AOBSZC secretary Ganesh, stated that the Maoists are not only supporting the agitation but also the Bharat bandh call given by the employees and the struggle committee on Friday.

Ganesh stated that the Maoists will always side with the employees and farmers and would support them in all their struggles.

He urged the employees to take forward the agitation to the next level and advised them not to be swayed by promises made by various political parties.