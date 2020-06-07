Andhra Pradesh

Maoists support bandh in Agency on June 9

The CPI(Maoist) has extended its support to the bandh called in the Agency areas by the Adivasis on June 9 demanding implementation of G.O. No. 3 that provides 100% reservation for tribal people in filling teacher posts.

Leaders of the Adivasula JAC and the A.P. G.O. No. 3 Sadhana Committee gave the bandh call.

Polavaram MLA and A.P. Legislative Committee for Tribal Welfare Chairman Tellam Balaraju held a series of meetings with various Girijana Sankshema Sanghams over the issue and promised to take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister P. Pushpa Srivani and do justice to the Adivasis in the matter.

The leaders had taken the issue to the notice of Mr. Reddy recently and sought that a review petition be filed in the Supreme Court over quashing of the order.

Members of the Adivasi Employees and Teachers’ Associations, Adivasi Hakkula Sangham, and Girijana Sankshema Sangham earlier staged a protest at Buttaigudem, Polavaram and other mandals seeking revision as per the G.O.

The Maoists appealed to all like-minded people and organisations to cooperate and make the ‘Manyam Bandh’ on June 9 a success.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:46:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/maoists-support-bandh-in-agency-on-june-9/article31774548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY