Maoists support bandh in Agency on June 9

The CPI(Maoist) has extended its support to the bandh called in the Agency areas by the Adivasis on June 9 demanding implementation of G.O. No. 3 that provides 100% reservation for tribal people in filling teacher posts.

Leaders of the Adivasula JAC and the A.P. G.O. No. 3 Sadhana Committee gave the bandh call.

Polavaram MLA and A.P. Legislative Committee for Tribal Welfare Chairman Tellam Balaraju held a series of meetings with various Girijana Sankshema Sanghams over the issue and promised to take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister P. Pushpa Srivani and do justice to the Adivasis in the matter.

The leaders had taken the issue to the notice of Mr. Reddy recently and sought that a review petition be filed in the Supreme Court over quashing of the order.

Members of the Adivasi Employees and Teachers’ Associations, Adivasi Hakkula Sangham, and Girijana Sankshema Sangham earlier staged a protest at Buttaigudem, Polavaram and other mandals seeking revision as per the G.O.

The Maoists appealed to all like-minded people and organisations to cooperate and make the ‘Manyam Bandh’ on June 9 a success.