Maoists, police exchange fire in Visakhapatnam Agency

An exchange of fire took place between police personnel and Maoists in the forest area of Landulu village in Killamkota panchayat under Pedabayulu police station limits, in Visakhapatnam Agency on Sunday morning.

There were no causalities in the incident, police said.

“There was no major Maoist activity in the Agency area during the last six months. A similar situation was prevailing even in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB). So, this can be said to be the first exchange of fire this year,” a police officer said.

According to Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam (Rural) B. Krishna Rao, the incident occurred at around 11.30 a.m on Sunday. The exchange of fire lasted for 15 to 30 minutes, he said.

“According to our men, there were around 20 Maoists at the spot. No causalities were reported on either side. We have recovered five kit bags and a .303 rifle,” the SP added.

In April 2020, senior Maoist leader Jallandhar Reddy alias Krishna, the State Zonal Committee Member in Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), made an appeal through a video for peace in the Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas in AOB region in light of the COVID-19 threat. He said that while there would be no offensive by the Maoists, they would not hesitate to retaliate in self-defence if there was any offensive by the security forces.