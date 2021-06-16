Maoists killed in encounter in Vizag Agency

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 June 2021

The gunfight took place near Theegalametta village under Mampa police station limits in Koyyuru mandal in the interior parts of Visakhapatnam agency

: In a major exchange of fire between security forces and cadres of the banned CPI (Maoists), three to six Maoists have been reportedly killed, on Wednesday morning.

The exchange of fire took place near Theegalametta village under Mampa police station limits in Koyyuru mandal in the interior parts of Visakhapatnam agency.

According to Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, B. Krishna Rao, the exchange of fire started in the early hours and was still continuing till reports last streamed in.

According to sources, men from the elite anti-naxal force, the Greyhounds, and special parties who were conducting combing operation in the area were fired upon by the Maoists. In retaliation we opened fire, and as per the initial reports between 3 to 6 Maoists were killed, he said.

ASP of Chintapalli, Vidyasagar Naidu confirmed that there were no casualties on the security forces side.

“We have also learnt that some weapons have been recovered, but the final details including the casualties are to be confirmed, as the operation was still on”, he said.