Maoists kill another tribal branding him as police informer

There is a feeling of insecurity among Maoists, says SP

Barely within 10 days, members of the banned CPI (Maoist) have allegedly killed another tribal after branding him as a police informer, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Chikkudu Satish alias Satya Rao, a resident of Chintagaravu village in Pedabayalu mandal in Visakha agency. He was in his early thirties and is survived by his wife, one child and aged parents.

According to the police, a Maoist team comprising about 30 to 40 cadres of the Pedabayalu-Korukonda area committee, reportedly led by Sudheer, Ashok and Srikanth arrived at the village past midnight on Wednesday and took him away from his home.

They reportedly killed him near Vanagarayi village, located about 8 kms from his native village, by slitting his throat, said Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao.

It may be remembered that on December 13, the Left wing extremist killed one Gemmili Krishna Rao of Vakapalli village in G.Madugula mandal, after branding him as a police informer.

According to the SP, the deceased had earlier worked as milita member of the Maoist, and it is surprising that they have killed a person who was part of their team.

According the police, there were about 10 cases pending against him, including a murder case.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Krishna Rao said, “The recent killings indicate that there is a feeling of insecurity among the Maoists and they are killing innocent tribals based on mere suspicion. They are also trying to create a fear psychosis among the tribals, as the tribals are now questioning their motives and demanding development by aligning with the government,” he said.

The Maoist also left a letter at the crime scene stating that Satish was killed as he was giving information to the security forces on the movement of the Maoists.

They also claimed that he was dealing in ganja and not paying the farmers after collecting the stock and in turn threatening them, when they demanded payment.

Claiming responsibility for the killing, they said that it was done by the PLGA and warned that anyone aligning with the security forces will be end up with the same fate.