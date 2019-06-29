Maoists kill adivasi youth

After a gap of over one year, the CPI(Maoist) killed an adivasi youth after branding him a police informer on Friday.

The victim was identified as Kora Sattibabu (21), a resident of Bongjangi village of Pedabayalu mandal in the Visakhapatnam Agency.

The police said that five Maoists arrived in the village in the morning and forcibly took the youth to the forest area and killed him.

‘Police informer’

Meanwhile, in a blood-stained letter found at the site of the killing, the Maoists said Sattibabu had earlier worked as a militia member. They accused him of using his position to extort money from the neighbouring villages.

The Maoists said he did not change his ways despite being warned several times. Instead, Sattibabu had joined hands with the police and passed on information to the security forces, the Maoists alleged in the letter.

As a result, many militia members were arrested, the letter said. Sattibabu also had a hand in the surrender of many members in the recent past.

He was shot dead after holding a ‘praja court’, the statement said.

Those turning into police informers would meet a similar fate, the Maoists warned.