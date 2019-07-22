Maoists give Martyrs’ Week call

Leaders of CPI-Maoists are making arrangements to observe Martyr’s Week from July 28 to August 3, in a big way. The banned Naxal outfit will organise the martyr’s memorial week in all Maoist-affected States, including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Jharkhand.

In Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB), the Maoist East Division Committee has distributed pamphlets asking the villagers to organise meetings in all villages, and commemorate the martyrdom of Charu Mazumdar.

Similarly, Naxalites were holding meetings with the sympathisers in Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and other States to make the Martyrs’ Week, a success.

Memorial meets

The Maoist leaders are planning to organise memorial meetings and pay homage to the Naxalites, who lost their lives in fight against the governments. They will call the services of the slain Naxalites who were shot dead in encounters in the last one year.

Naxalites will explain the villagers on the ‘anti-people and workers’ policies and alleged killing of extremists in fake encounters by the Central and the State governments, and call upon the people to fight against the corrupt governments and strengthen Maoism.

Meanwhile, police are gearing up to tackle the situation in forests on AOB and AP-Telangana and other State borders in wake of the Martyrs’ Week.

An alert has been sounded in all Naxal-dominated villages and asked the public representatives and the bureaucrats, who were in Maoist-hit list to be alert.

“Maoists may resort to violence during the period, and the Naxal-targets were asked not to go into villages without giving prior information to the local police. Combing will be intensified to prevent any attacks, kidnaps and landmine blasts and security will be beefed up at all secured zones,” a senior police official said.