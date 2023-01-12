Maoists condemn ‘surround and destroy’ operation of security forces in South Bastar region of Chhattisgarh

January 12, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The spokesperson of the South Bastar Divisional Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) has condemned the ongoing “surround and destroy” operation of the security forces in the region in Chhattisgarh.

In a letter released on Wednesday, the Maoist party condemned the “coordinated attack by the security forces,” comprising the commandos of CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force, the Chhattisgarh Police, and the elite anti-Naxal force of Telangana, the Greyhounds.

The Maoists alleged that drones and helicopters were being used in the operation. They also alleged that apart from airlifting and dropping the commandos deep in the forests, the security forces were resorting to heavy aerial bombing of the places surrounding the Pamed-Kistaram border areas of the South Bastar region.

The Maoists further alleged that bombs were being dropped in hamlets such as Madkanguda, Mettaguda, Bottetung, Bottalanks, and Rasapalli.

Demanded the immediate suspension of aerial bombings, the Maoists said the innocent tribals were living in constant fear as a result. ‘This is the harvest time, and they are unable to come to the field to cut the grains,” the Maoists said.

Criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that the Maoists would be wiped out before the 2024 elections, the Maoists said that based on the statement the security forces had joined hands to launch the “surround and destroy” operation, targeting the leaders and cadres of the PLGA, the main fighting wing of the Maoists.

Alleging that the aerial operation and surveillance was going on for months, they appealed to various rights organisations to protest against it in the national and international fora.

Hidma injured?

Meanwhile, as per unconfirmed reports, senior Maoist leader and party State Committee member Madvi Hidma was injured in the operation on Wednesday.

Hidma is one among the most feared leaders in the Maoist party, and has a reward of over ₹45 lakh on his head.

He is currently heading the Battalion-I of the Maoist party, which is the main fighting arm of the Maoists in Chhattisgarh, where they hold considerable sway.

The 55-year-old tribal leader is involved in over 30 serious offences that include the attack on the CRPF camp at Dantewada on April 6, 2010, which left 76 CRPF personnel dead, and the Jhiram Ghati attack on May 25, 2013, which wiped out the entire Congress leadership in Chhattisgarh. In the attack, more than 27 Congress leaders and workers, who included Mahendra Karma, Nand Kumar Patel and Vidya Charan Shukla, were killed.