Maoists claim responsibility for blast that killed two tribals

It was intended to deter security forces, leader claims in audio clip

For the first time since the landmine blast killed two adivasis on August 1 in the AOB region of the Visakha agency, the banned CPI (Maoist) has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The incident happened near Chintalaveedhi village in Jamaguda panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal.

In an audio clip released on Tuesday, Sudheer, the secretary of Pedabayalu Area Committee of the CPI (Maoist) has claimed that the landmines were planted targeting security forces, but tribals Mohan Rao and Ajay Kumar stepped on them. The villagers were forewarned, he said.

The Maoist party members visited the bereaved family members and accepted the responsibility and also shared their grief, he said.

Combing operation

Sudheer said that security forces had intensified combing operations ahead of the Maoist Martyrs’ Week from July 28, in the AOB region. On July 19, the forces had surrounded a platoon of PLGA (People Liberation Guerilla Army) in Pedabayalu and fired upon. In the retaliatory fire two policemen were injured. On July 25 in Chintapalli mandal there was another exchange of fire in which a comrade Daya died. “Because of their intensified operation, we had laid the IEDs and landmines to dissuade them from venturing deep into the AOB region, so that we could conduct the martyrs’ week peacefully,” said Sudheer.

Justifying their act, the Maoist leader said since 2006 over 20 tribals were killed by the security forces, but they never came forward to accept their mistake. “Moreover, there were innumerable incidents when our comrades were injured due to the measures taken by tribals to protect their crops, but we never blamed them,” he said.

He warned the tribals not to “fall for money and short term benefits being offered by the police and participate in rallies against the blast.