Maoists call for Andhra Odisha Border bandh today

Alert sounded in Agency areas; combing operations intensified

An alert was sounded in the Agency areas on the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) as the banned CPI (Maoists) gave a call for bandh in AOB zone on December 21 against death of two Maoists at Singavaram forest area in alleged fake encounter on December 12. The Maoists alleged that the police were making false claims of illegal arrests and surrenders to mislead tribals.

The Maoists released a letter and an audio message seeking support from the tribals and asked them to observe the bandh. In the audio message, Kailasam. official spokesperson of AOB Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), alleged that the police personnel had killed two Maoists, while they were sleeping. He also alleged that the police personnel also killed a girl from the same village.

He also alleged that Visakhapatnam district police have been arresting innocent tribals branding them as Maoist supporters while they are coming to weekly shandies, ration depots and other places. The police of A.P. and Odisha are trying to create a rift between the rebels and the tribals by spreading ‘false news’ against the Maoists, he alleged. The Maoist leader also claimed that a number of innocent tribals were being beaten and threatened.

“The police claim that number of Maoist militia have surrendered themselves irked with Maoist ideology and after witnessing the development in their region. But the truth is that the police are threatening them that they will eliminate them in encounters,” he alleged in the audio message.

Meanwhile combing operations have been intensified at the AOB. Police have been conducting checking of vehicles at various places.