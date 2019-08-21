Maoist strength dwindles to sevenin East Division of AOB region

In 2010, when Boda Anjayya alias Bhaskar alias Naveen was promoted to the rank of Divisional Committee Member (DCM) by the banned CPI(Maoist) and moved to the East Division in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region from Telangana, the division’s strength was 40.

But after Naveen surrendered before the police on August 17, the strength dwindled to seven, who included leaders such as Aruna, her husband Chalapathi and Jagan.

Spurt in surrenders

The drastic reduction in the strength in just about a decade is because of a spurt in surrenders, killing of a few key leaders and, most importantly, lack of local recruitment.

In the last four years, 25 cadres and militia members had surrendered, and a few key leaders, who included Jambri, were eliminated, said a senior official from the Intelligence wing.

And these seven members are being supported by 20 others who have been brought from Chhattisgarh, and most of them belong to the Koya tribe, according to a couple of leaders who have surrendered.

Govt. schemes

In 2004, when Naveen, a native of Tirumalagiri village in Nalgonda district of Telangana, had joined the movement at the age of 15, he was motivated by the revolutionary songs and literature.

“Today, songs no longer attract the tribal youth, as they are more concerned about development, studies and jobs. With the government taking its schemes to the interior pockets, the movement has been hit hard,” Naveen admits, and says that local recruitment has been very poor in the last few years. “Apart from the government schemes, intensified combing operations and enforcement have also been a discouraging factor,” he says.

In 2010, there were no armed outposts. But today, there are four outposts at Rallagedda, Nurmati, Peddavalasa and Rudakota. And two more are in the offing.

The foray of the security forces has, thus, confined the Maoists to the cut-off area in the AOB region.

‘Lack of weighty issues’

“Lack of weighty issues is another reason for the movement losing its steam,” say those who have surrendered.

“Land reforms and atrocities committed by landowners and contractors had played a major role earlier. People, therefore, could relate themselves to the movement. But now, there seems to be no big reason, except for laterite mining. Issues such as bauxite mining and coffee cultivation fizzled out with the State government cancelling the mining proposal and the Coffee Board stepping in. The leadership should look for better reasons to attract the youth,” said Naveen.

Though Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK is the overall in-charge of the AOB region, which comprises two major divisions – East Division and Malkangiri Koraput Visakhapatnam Border (MKVB), the operations of both the divisions are left to Gajarla Ravi alias Uday (MKVB) and Aruna (East Division).

Non-tribal leaders

Both are non-tribal leaders. While Uday hails from Velishala village in Bhupalpalli district in Telanagana, Aruna is from Visakhapatnam city. The tribals have always remained close to tribal leaders such as Bakkuri Venkata Ramana alias Ganesh, who was killed in the Ramaguda encounter, Kudumula Venkata Rao alias Ravi, who had died of jaundice in 2016, and Gemmeli Narayan Rao alias Jambri, who was killed in an encounter in February 2017.

According a few surrendered leaders, while RK and Uday have a better rapport with the tribals, despite being non-tribals, the acceptance of Aruna and Chalapathi is very low, which is also the reason why the is no fresh blood in the East Division.