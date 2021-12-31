Maoist movement is at its lowest ebb, says SP

Only four Dalams active as of now, according to police

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said that with no active recruitments in cadre, surrender of important leaders, and a spate of arrests, the Maoist movement is at its lowest ebb in the district.

Presenting an overview of the extremist offences cases, the SP said that six Maoists were killed in three Exchanges of Fire (EOFs) this year, as against the death of one Maoist in three EOFs last year. A murder and one blast was reported this year as against two each in 2020.

As many as 28 extremist cadre including five Maoists were arrested this year, as compared to 23 last year. Similarly, 17 extremists surrendered before the police following development works initiated in the Agency. The surrendered Maoists were identified as Jalandhar Reddy alias Krishna of SZCM and Chikkudu Chinna Rao alias Sudheer (DCM). Their surrenders were a big jolt to the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) movement, Mr. Krishna Rao said.

Continuous outreach programmes in tribal areas like Yuvaho, Darshini, Prerana, Sankalpam, Jana Mytri meetings, Giri Karshaka Mitra and Cheruva have ushered in a positive outlook among the tribals towards governance, he said.

“The Maoist party is at its lowest ebb as of now. Only four Dalams including Galikonda, Pedabayulu and Korukonda, are still active as per our information. Our focus on the Maoist movement will not wane,” the SP added.