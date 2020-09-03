Maoist militia commander held

He was allegedly involved in recent landmine blast that killed two tribals

The Chintapalli police on Wednesday night arrested a militia commander of the CPI Maoist, who was allegedly involved in a number of offences in the district.

The accused, Bonangi Nageswara Rao alias Nagesh (34), a resident of Balapam panchayat, worked as a Korukonda Area Militia commander and Dalam member.

According to the police, Nageswara Rao joined the militia in 2005 and was allegedly involved in the murder of Gemmeli Bhaskara Rao and Pangi Sathi Babu of Veeravaram village and the recent landmine blast at Chinthalaveedhi of Jamiguda panchayat that killed two tribals.

Apart from his involvement in a few exchanges of fire, he planted landmines with an intention to kill police parties. The accused also used to collect funds from contractors with the support of a few Maoist leaders. He forcibly organised rallies and used to provide shelter and food to Maoists, they said.

Two held

In another case, a militia committee member and an armed militia member were arrested by the Paderu police at Pedabayalu.

They were Gaduthur Ramachandrapadal alias Chandra (35) of Ginnnelakota village, Pedabayalu mandal, a militia committee member of Ginnelakota pocket of Pedabayalu Dalam and Sindri Apparao alias Mugiri (31) of Injari panchayat, Pedabayalu mandal, an armed militia member of Pedabayalu area.

Circle inspector of Paderu P. Pydapu Naidu said they were involved in several murders – including that of Pangi Shivayya (35) of Busiputtu in Munchingputtu mandal – and incidents of arsons and exchange of fire, he added.

The duo also planted landmines with an intention to kill police in between Salebu and Chikitapalli village during the Martyrs Week from July 28, police said.