Maoist leader Naveen, 2 others surrender

Senior Maoist leader Boda Anjayya alias Bhaskar alias Naveen (30), surrendered before the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Visakhapatnam range L.K.V. Ranga Rao and Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee here on Saturday.

Naveen surrendered along with two other leaders Sindri Kandi alias Jevvani Jyothi (22) and Korra Venkata Rao (29).

Naveen was recently expelled by the CPI (Maoist) party for allegedly having an extra-marital affair with Jeevani and for reportedly engaging in anti-party activities.

Naveen was a key leader of the Maoists in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region, and held the rank of Divisional Committee Member (DCM) in the ‘Coffee Committee’ of the party’s East Division. He has over 23 cases pending against him, including five sensational murders, and was allegedly involved in seven exchanges of fire with the security forces, two landmine blasts, three instances of property arson and famine raids.

Hailing from Nalgonda district, Naveen and had joined the movement about 16 years ago, when he was barely 14 years old. He carried a cash reward of ₹6 lakh on his head.

Jevvani, who hails from Gorlimetta village in Koyyuru mandal, was allegedly involved in nine cases including one case of murder, four exchanges of fire, one kidnap, one case of arson and two famine raids. She held the post of Area Committee Member (ACM) in Galikonda dalam and carried a reward of ₹4 lakh on her head.

Korra Venkata Rao alias Srikanth hails from Kannavaram village of Koyyuru and was allegedly involved in three exchanges of fire, one landmine blast and one case of arson. He too held the rank of ACM in the ‘Technical Team’ and carried a reward of ₹4 lakh on his head.

While Naveen was assigned an AK 47, Jevvani and Srikanth handled Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs).

Refutes allegations

Speaking to the media, Naveen said that the allegations levelled against him by the CPI (Maoist) were baseless.

“I was neither involved in any anti-party activity nor are the allegations of a relationship with Jevvani hold any truth,” Naveen said.

According to him, differences cropped up between him and a few senior party leaders including Aruna, who is now the in-charge of East Division, and Jagan, another senior leader, in the last three months.

Naveen alleged that the allegations were fabricated against him to oust him from the organisation.

“I served the party with dedication for the last 16 years, and the allegations levelled against me hurt my conscience which is why I decided to quit,” he told the media.

According to him, things changed after Aruna and her husband Chalapathi took charge of East Division.

“The tribals now live in fear and are not receptive to the Maoist ideology. The movement is dwindling in the tribal region of AOB and the leaders are trying to force the tribals into supporting them by creating an atmosphere of fear,” Naveen said.