Maoist leader Madakam Deva surrenders before police in A.P.’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district

July 13, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Maoist leader Madakam Deva, alias Bhagath (42), surrendered before Superintendent of Police of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district Tuhin Sinha and other senior officers at Paderu on July 13 (Thursday).

Deva was a divisional committee member (DCM) of the banned CPI (Maoist) and commander of the 2nd platoon of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion, the main armed fighting wing of the Left Wing Extremists (LWE).

Belonging to the Guthikoya tribe of Dabbakunta village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Deva was mainly operating in the Sukma region.

He had joined the Maoist movement in 2004 and worked under leaders such as Sattenna, Ravula Srinivas, alias Ramanna, and Vijay. He had married Madivi Malle, a member of his team, in 2009.

Deva had participated in a number of offences and carried a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head.

He was involved in the IED blast that had killed 12 police personnel in the Konta police station limits in 2004, attack on the Salwa Judum camp in 2006 that clamed the lives of two policemen and four civilians, ambush of the CRPF personnel in 2008 in Sukma that led to the death of 12 CRPF personnel, and death of of six CoBRA commandos in 2009.

Deval was also part of the bigger Maoist team that had ambushed the CRPF battalion in 2010 in Sukma that left 76 personnel dead.

He was also involved in a number of ambushes and IED blasts on the CRPF that had left over 50 personnel dead, said Mr. Tuhin Sinha.

‘Vexed with Maoist doctrine’

Talking to the media later, Deva said that he was vexed with the doctrine of the Maoists, discrimination of tribal people by the non-tribal leaders, decreasing people’s confidence in the Maoist party, and disillusionment over the Maoist ideology.

He further said that pressure was mounting on the party cadres as the security forces were making deep inroads into the Maoist strongholds. He also said that welfare schemes such as ‘Parivarthana’, ‘Spoorthi’ and ‘Prerana’ initiated by the ASR district police were encouraging many Maoists to join the mainstream.

Mr. Sinha called upon the Maoists to take advantage of the many welfare schemes and facilities being provided by the government and join the mainstream.