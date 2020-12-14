Andhra Pradesh

Maoist kill tribal after branding him as informer

Members of the banned CPI (Maoist) allegedly killed a tribal from Vakapalli village in G. Madugula mandal in Visakha agency, after branding him as a police informer. The incident reportedly happened just before midnight on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as one Gemmili Krishna Rao. It is learnt that around 20 to 30 Maoist cadres picked up the deceased from his home and hacked him to death at a place close to the village. The Maoist also left a letter at the spot, wherein they branded him as police informer. However, the police claimed that he was an innocent tribal and he had nothing to do with them.

