Maoist kill tribal after branding him as informer

The deceased has been identified as one Gemmili Krishna Rao. It is learnt that around 20 to 30 Maoist cadres picked up the deceased from his home and hacked him to death at a place close to the village. The Maoist also left a letter at the spot, wherein they branded him as police informer. However, the police claimed that he was an innocent tribal and he had nothing to do with them.