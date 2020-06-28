Maoist Keshava Rao is most wanted in Chhattisgarh

VIJAYAWADA

28 June 2020 23:29 IST

He carries a reward of ₹1 crore on his head

Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraj, general secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist), figures in the most wanted list of Maoists released by the Chhattisgarh police a few days ago.

A native of Srikakulam, Keshava Rao carries a reward of ₹1 crore on his head. With many aliases such as Prakash, Narasimha, Ganganna and others, he is said to be an expert in manufacturing and operating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Keshava Rao headed the Central Military Commission of the Maoist groups and he was said to be involved in the murders of Telugu Desam MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former legislator Siveri Soma in Dumbriguda of Visakhapatnam district. He was also said to be the mastermind in killing of 15 commandos in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra.

The Maoist former polit bureau member was said to be behind the Dantewada attack in Chhattisgarh, in which Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bhima Mandavi and four of his security personnel were killed in an IED explosion.

Keshava Rao, who is wanted in many other cases, was reportedly trained in handling explosives and triggering landmines under the supervision of the People’s War Group (PWG), and trained the cadre of the banned outfit.

List released

Keshava Rao, along with 34 top naxals who are active in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and other States, figure in the list released by the Chhattisgarh police.

The Chhattisgarh government has announced ₹1 crore reward on the heads of Keshava Rao, Muppalla Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathi, Mallojula Venugopal, Katakam Sudarshan of Telangana and four others. Nine other Maoists carry rewards of ₹40 lakh each.

The list also include 17 Maoists operating in Dandakaranyam Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and other extremist affected districts.

A native of Jiyyannapet village in Srikakulam district, Keshava Rao completed his engineering in the erstwhile Regional Engineering College (REC), Warangal.