Maoist involved in over 100 cases held in Visakha Agency

Gemmeli Kamesh alias Hari was carrying reward of ₹4 lakh, say police

The Visakhapatnam district police on Wednesday arrested an Area Committee member of Galikonda Dalam of the banned CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh on his head.

The arrested has been identified as Gemmeli Kamesh alias Hari alias Malathi (31), a resident of Kumkumapudi village in G.K Veedhi mandal. He was allegedly involved in more than 100 offences reported in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha. Kamesh was wanted in 21 including cases including five murders, seven exchanges of fire registered in Visakhapatnam district alone.

Ammunition seized

Acting on concrete information, the Maoist was caught in G.K Veedhi police station limits and the police recovered a .303 rifle, a loaded magazine, 20 rounds of .303 bullets, 50 kg of gelatin, three landmines, 150 grams of Cordtex, 200 metre of electrical wire, a radio set, a communication man pack, a camera flash, a battery charger, and other material from Kamesh, said Deputy Inspector General (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

Kamesh joined the Maoist party as a militia member through his relative Gemmeli Narayana Rao alias Jambri in 2006 and rose to the rank of dalam member. He worked as a guard, a dalam member, ‘Coffee dalam’ committee member during 14 years with the banned outfit. Kamesh has been working as a member of the Area Committee of the Galikonda Dalam since August 2019. He has worked in Galikonda, Korukonda, Pedabayulu and parts of Andhra- Odisha Border (AOB) region, the DIG said.

Crime chart

“Kamesh was allegedly involved in the murders of Sindri Kala at Rallagadda villagein 2014, Sagina Venkataramana of Jerrila village in 2016, Vanthala Balayya of Gudem in 2018, Thambelu Lambayya of Pedapadu in 2019 and Korra Jayaram at Bondapodar in Odisha. He was also allegedly involved in several exchanges of fire at Palagarevu in Odisha in 2015, Ramagruha at Chitrakonda in 2016, Kistavaram of Chintapalli in 2017, Mandapalli of Koyyuru in 2019 and others. Kamesh was also involved in blasting incidents reported at Koraput in Odisha, G.K Veedhi, Sileru, Chintapalli, apart from in an arson at G.K Veedhi, ambush at Gillelabanda. He also allegedly conducted several praja courts in the AOB region,” said Mr. Ranga Rao.

He appealed to the Maoists to surrender and lead a peaceful life with the support of government. Even local tribals are against the Maoists and are questioning them, on why are they against development in the agency areas.

Rural SP B. Krishna Rao, OSD (Visakhapatnam) S. Satish Kumar, Assistant SP (Chintapalli) Vidhya Sagar Naidu, Commandant of 198 Battalion of CRPF K.K. Chand and others were present on the occasion.