Maoist ‘involved’ in killing of CRPF personnel surrenders

KAKINADA

07 July 2020 23:25 IST

Madivi Mude was former deputy commander of CNM South Bastar Division

A 26-year-old former deputy commander of Chaitanya Natya Mandali (CNM-South Bastar Division) of the banned CPI (Maoist), Madivi Mude, surrendered before the East Godavari police on Tuesday.

SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi told the media that Ms. Madivi was allegedly involved in the killing of 14 CRPF personnel in an exchange of fire at Kesarlapad in Chhattisgarh in 2014. She was also reportedly involved in an exchange of fire, in which 12 CRPF jawans were killed at Bhejji in Chhattisgarh in 2017.

A native of Kunta area in Chhattisgarh, Ms. Madivi had joined as a member of the CNM of South Bastar Division before 2013. Belonging to the Guttikoya tribe, she worked as a party member between 2013 and 2018. “In 2018, Ms. Madivi took charge as deputy commander of the CNM of the South Bastar Division after the death of Commander P. Raje in an exchange of fire at Sakileru in Chhattisgarh. She worked as the deputy commander between 2018 and 2019,” said Mr. Asmi. Presently, she is residing in Chintoor mandal in East Godavari district.

“She used to carry a 12-bore weapon in the dalam. Recruitment of Guttikoya tribal people into the dalam by taking advantage of their innocence was one of the prime reasons for her surrender”, said Mr. Asmi.

Two more surrender

Dirida Lakshmaiah, 20, and a 19-year-old from Chintoor agency also surrendered on Tuesday.

The duo belongs to the Guttikoya tribe. Mr. Lakshmaiah is a dalam member of Manguru Local Guerilla Squad and was Divisional Committee Member between 2018 and 2019.

The 19-year-old youth is a member of the protection team of Haribhushan, Telangana State Committee Member since 2019. Both were not reportedly involved in any incident.