Maoist hails welfare schemes, development in A.P.

Dalams are suffering without food and support from tribals, says Killo Raju

Dalams are suffering without food and support from tribals, says Killo Raju

Maoists are facing tough times in the forests and there is no public support, which they enjoyed much in the tribal hamlets, in the last three decades, said Galokinda Area Committee member Killo Raju, who surrendered before the police on Friday.

“The dalams lack support from the tribal people in villages, and are suffering without food and shelter in the forests,” the Maoist, who is wanted in more than 50 cases, said.

A graduate, Raju, said that he was attracted to the revolutionary songs and dances performed by the Maoists dalams and joined in the party to do justice to the poor. “But, the situation in dalams is different and tribal people are being suppressed by the upper caste men in the party. As I could not achieve anything and was disillusioned with the Maoist activities, I decided to join the mainstream,” said Raju, a Kondhu tribe of Primitive Tribal Group (PTG) in the Agency area in Andhra Odisha Border (AOB).

Speaking on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government in tribal areas, Raju, a native of Pedapadu village in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, said the schemes were benefiting many people in the Agency areas, particularly the tribal people, and hailed the government for extending good schemes.

“The ‘Amma Vodi’, ‘YSR Cheyutha’, ‘Vidya Deevena’ and other schemes are changing the lifestyles of tribal people. After observing the development in villages and good infrastructure, I decided to come out of the party and lead of peaceful life,” the surrendered Maoist said.

Regarding recruitments, he said there was no fresh recruitment in the party in Andhra Pradesh, and only tribal youth of the neighbouring States were being recruitment. But, they were facing many problems in the dalams, Raju said.

Famine raids

Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said the Galikonda, Korukonda and other dalams conducted famine raids on the houses in Balapam, Jarrila and other hamlets in G.K. Veedhi and Chintapalli mandals.