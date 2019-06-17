Maoist hailing from Guntur wanted in two States

Top Maoist Chimala Narsaiah alias Joganna, who hails from Guntur district and is playing a key role in the movement in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra is wanted by the police of the State and Chhattisgarh.. He carries a reward of ₹20 lakh.

The recent arrest of senior CPI(Maoist) leaders Alluri Krishna Kumari alias Narmadakka alias Sujatakka, her husband Kiran Kumar alias Kiran Dada and Chimala Narasaiah alias Joganna, natives of Andhra Pradesh, who were heading the movement in Gadchiroli, Dantewada, Sukma and Dandakaranyam areas in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, dealt a blow to the banned outfit.

50 cases

Narmadakka was the senior most female cadre. She hails from Gannavaram in Krishna district and was wanted in more than 50 cases, including the killing of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four security personnel at Dantewada, in Chhattisgarh on April 9.

She joined then People’s War some 25 years ago, according to the intelligence police.

A Central Committee Member cadre, Narmadakka, was carrying a reward of ₹25 lakh.

She was also heading Kranthikari Adivasi Mahila Sanghatan's unit, a tribal women folk group, of Dandakaranya region.

She masterminded many attacks in Bastar, Sukuma, Gadchiroli and other areas.

Politburo member

Kiran Kumar alias Kiran Dada, was a politburo member. He was also the State Committee Member of Chhattisgarh and was looking after ‘Prabhat,’ a magazine run by Maoists.

Kiran had gone underground two decades ago. His family migrated from Narendrapuram village in East Godavari district to Vijayawada some 40 years ago. Another wanted Maoist, Mallojula Venugopal alias Bhupati, who was carrying a cash reward of ₹60 lakh, is from Peddapalli in Karimnagar district in Telangana. The Maharashtra police put out advertisements in newspapers seeking people’s help to trace them.