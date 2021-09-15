Maoist Gumma Area Committee member surrenders

VISAKHAPATNAM

Sonal Madvi alias Kiran, a member of Gumma Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), surrendered before Rajesh Pandit, DIG (South Western Range), Koraput in Odisha on Tuesday.

A native of Jarrapalli of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, Kiran joined the group in 2O12 and was inducted into the Pamedu Area Committee in Chhattisgarh. Later, he worked in Nandapur Area Committee, Gumma Area Committee and Pedabayalu Area Committee from 2012 to 2018.After getting promoted to the rank of ACM in 2015, he was armed with an INSAS rifle and worked in Pedabayalu Area Committee, Cut Off LOS under Gumma Area Committee till his arrest by the A.P. Police in 2018.

After getting released from prison in May 2019, he joined the Pedabayalu Area Committee as his wife Talso was still working with the Maoists. He was later transferred to Gumma Area Committee and has been working till date. He was allegedly invloved in five attacks on security forces along with several other incidents.

He was present during the exchange of fire reported in Ramaguda in October 2016, in which 31 Maoists were killed by the A.P. Greyhounds in the cut-off region of the AOB.

After the surrender of his wife Talse Huika alias Talso in Koraput district, he too decided to call it quits.