Maoist facing leadership crisis in AOB

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 June 2020 23:38 IST

Links between top rung and cadre reportedly cut off

The CPI (Maoist) cadres in the cut-off area of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) are facing a leadership crisis, as the link between the cadre base and the main leadership has reportedly been severed.

Post-October 2016 Ramaguda encounter, in which over 30 Maoists, including senior leaders were killed by the anti-naxal force of the AP Greyhounds, the Andhra Pradesh police have been on the offensive. This was well supported by the Odisha government, which not only increased the footprints of its Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) in the cut-off area of AOB, but has also increased the presence of BSF by setting up new camps in the Maoist heartland.

This new offensive has pushed the Maoists to a small pocket of about 1,500 sq km in the cut-off region, which falls in the east of Balimela river and squeezed between Andhra and Odisha.

On the Odisha side, apart from the SOG and DVF making deep inroads in the AOB, the forces have been successful in setting up new BSF camps in Jayapayi, Hantalaguda and Darlabeda. On the Andhra side, the CRPF has set up two new outposts at Nurmati and Rudakota.

With the coming up of the armed outposts and BSF camps and increased surveillance and combing, the Maoists cadres have been pushed back to the north of the cut-off region, according to Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, Attada Babujee.

Fearing exposure, the main leaders such as Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, CC member Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, secretary AOBSZC (Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee) and Chalpathi, CC member, have reportedly moved to the Gumma region, Odisha, which lies on the west side of Balimela.

The main leadership is reportedly cut off from the cadres and mid-rung leaders such as Sudheer and Krishna, said a senior officer from the intelligence wing.

Communication system

The Maoists do not use cellphones or VHF sets to avoid detection or tracking. They still follow the old courier system, and sources in the police say that many have shifted loyalties or have ceased to operate due to intensive surveillance.

The communication system of the Maoists has collapsed to a great extent and this is hampering the flow of instructions from the higher-ups.

Most importantly, the strong network of the LWE in urban, rural and in the tribal areas has shrunk, and in some places they have been wiped out or have become dormant, said a senior officer engaged in anti-Maoist operations.

The CPI (Maoist) had once boasted of a strong network and they had various front organisations and groups such as RPC (Revolutionary People’s Committee) supporting the system. But at present, this network is running through a crisis and it is hampering the chain of command, said Mr. Babujee.