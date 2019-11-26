Maoist dump unearthed, 358 gelatin sticks seized

Police unearthed a Maoist dump at Singanakota village in the Agency area in the district on Monday and recovered 358 gelatin sticks.

A combing party identified the explosive material concealed near a hill in the forest. Police took the help of a bomb disposal team to recover the gelatin sticks.

“During investigation it came to light that Maoists planned a major attack. With the seizure of the explosive material in large quantity, a major tragedy has been averted,” said East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, who examined the seized gelatin sticks.

He complimented the combing party, which unearthed the dump, and Rampachodavaram ASP Vakul Jindal and OSD K. Arif Hafeez, who monitored the operation.

The Gurthedu police registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act, and took up investigation.

“We are trying to identify the dalam which as concealed the gelatin sticks and from where the explosive material was sourced,” Mr. Nayeem said.