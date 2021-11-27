Maoist demand arrested cadres be produced before court

VISAKHAPATNAM

The CPI (Maoist) has demanded that the three members of their party who were reportedly taken into custody on November 21, by the police, be produced before the court immediately.

In an audio clip released late on Friday night, a party member on behalf of the secretary of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) - East Division, Aruna, has claimed that their three comrades Rame, Sangeetha and Devi and another girl who had accompanied them on a work were taken into custody on November 21, near Sapparla area under GK Veedhi Police Station limits in Andhra Pradesh.

They also alleged that the arrest was done based on specific intelligence inputs from their informers.

They claimed that they are being held by the SIB (State Intelligence Bureau) and being interrogated. The Maoists also claimed that in the event of their death or any kind of injury to them, the police will be held responsible.

However, the district police neither denied nor accepted it. Sources in the police say that they might have walked out of the movement and may have wanted to surrender.

It is also learnt that Rame is of Area Committee Member (ACM) rank in the party.