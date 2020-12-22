Maoist bandh call in Visakha Agency evokes partial response

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 December 2020 01:50 IST

No untoward incident reported

The bandh called by the banned CPI (Maoist) in Visakha agency, especially in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) region, was partial as most of the areas remained opened and business was normal. There was no untoward incident reported till late in the evening.

The bandh was called by the Maoists against death of two Maoists at Singavaram forest area in alleged fake encounter on December 12. The Maoists claimed that the encounters were staged and as a protest called for the bandh.

Except in Maoist strongholds in some interior parts of Pedabayalu, Munchingput, G.K. Veedhi and Chintapalli, business was as usual in all parts of the AOB. Shops remained open and even APSRTC buses were also seen plying.

Buses ply as usual

Except for some night halt buses that go to the interior parts, all buses of APSRTC plied as usual, said Chintapalli ASP Vidya Sagar Naidu. Keeping in view of the bandh, security was stepped up across all sensitive locations.