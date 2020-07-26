Maoist allegedly gunned down on Andhra-Odisha Border

VISAKHAPATNAM:

26 July 2020 12:18 IST

Tension grips area as the incident has occurred days ahead of Maoist Martyrs Week, scheduled to begin on July 28

A Maoist was allegedly gunned down on Sunday in an encounter with the police in the border areas of G. Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam district and Odisha on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB).

Tension gripped the AOB as the incident occurred days ahead of Maoist Martyrs Week, scheduled to begin on July 28. The details of the slain Maoist are yet to be ascertained by the police.

The Agency area has been witnessing a series of incidents for the last one week. On July 19, an exchange of fire took place between the police personnel and the Maoists in the forest area in Killamkota panchayat under Pedabayulu police station limits in Visakhapatnam agency. Sources in the Police Department say the senior Maoist leader injured in the exchange of fire might be Chalapathi. The security forces have recovered five kit bags and a .303 rifle from the site.

Security has been beefed up and combing operations were intensified during the last one week with the reported presence of Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, the central committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist). On July 25, anti-Maoists posters surfaced in Chintapalle and Paderu mandals.