Maoist, 34 militia members surrender before police during PLGA Week at Paderu in Andhra Pradesh

December 07, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Paderu

A senior member of the banned CPI (Maoist), Killo Indu alias Bharathi alias Gemmeli Bharathi, and 34 armed militia members surrendered before the Superintendent of Police of Alluri Sitarama Raju district S. Satish Kumar at Paderu on Wednesday.

Noval Kishore Chaudhary, Commandant of CRPF 198th Battalion, and Rajesh Tiwari, Commandant of CRPF 234th Battalion, were present.

The Maoists surrendered when their party was observing the PLGA Week from December 2 to 8.

In the earlier days, when the Maoists had held a sway, the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district, which were now a part of the ASR district, used to witness violent incidents during the week. Surrender of Maoists en masse during the period was uncommon.

Moreover, this was the second mass surrender of Maoists this year. The earlier one was during the last week of June, when senior leader Vanthala Ramakrishna alias Ashok alias Prabhakar had surrendered along with 33 other members and 27 key militia members at Paderu.

Addressing the media, Mr. Satish said all the armed militia members were from the interior parts of the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region. Some were from the cut-off area, he added. With this surrender, the Maoists appeared to have lost their major support base in the AOB region.

Mr. Satish said Killo Indu, a native of Jadiguda village of Pedabayalu mandal, had joined the Maoist movement in 2014 in the Jana Natya Mandali. She was an active member in the team headed by Chikkudu Chinnarao alias Sudheer. She was actively involved in four murder cases, including the double murder of Kolakani Surya and Mukkalla Kishore at Maddigaruvu of G. Madugula mandal in December 2017. She was also involved in one landmine blast and one famine raid, and carried a cash reward of ₹1 lakh on her head, Mr. Satish said.

All the militia members, apart from providing logistics and other support to the Maoists, were involved in different cases such as murders, famine raids and landmine blasts, the Superintended of Police said.

The police also recovered from them six manpacks sets, five chargers, one 5-kg landmine, one 2-kg claymore mine and other material such as safety fuses, wires and uniform cloth bundles.

Mr. Satish attributed the surrenders to the recent arrest of senior leaders such as Mahendra (SZCM), Ashok (ACS), Nagesh (ACM) and Sundara Rao (ACM) and surrender of leaders such as Sudheer (DCM).

‘Disillusioned with movement’

The surrendered militia members said they were disillusioned by the Maoist movement, as they had become a hindrance for development of their region.

“We want development such as roads, schools, medical facilities and cell connectivity in our region. With the influence of the Maoists coming down in the AOB region, development is slowly reaching us,” they said.