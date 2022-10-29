Many youth selected in job melas organised as part of Police Martyrs Commemoration Week in Andhra Pradesh

The police have destroyed ganja plantations in about 7,500 acres in the AOB areas, and alternative livelihood is being provided to youth in the tribal hamlets, says DGP

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 29, 2022 00:17 IST

For the first time, the police have organised job melas, particularly in the rural areas, to prevent youth from becoming Naxalites and taking to ganja cultivation and smuggling. Recruitment drives have been conducted as part of the ongoing Police Martyrs Commemoration Week in the State.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, steps have been taken to prevent cultivation of ganja and provide alternative livelihood for the youth in the Agency areas, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said.

“The police have destroyed ganja plantations in about 7,500 acres in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) areas. Alternative livelihood is being provided to the youth in the tribal hamlets. About 90 crops have been identified to encourage the locals,” said Mr. Rajendranath Reddy.

In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, about 160 tribal girls were given appointed orders in the job mela, said Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar.

Jobs were also provided to ID liquor manufacturers who were involved in many cases in the recruitment drive organised under the supervision of SP G.R. Radhika in Srikakulam district.

In Parvathipuram Manyam district, the response from the youth was good. Superintendent of Police V. Vidhya Sagar Naidu, who coordinated with many reputed firms, said over 2,000 attended the drive in the district.

About 500 youth were selected as security guards. Similarly, 850 youth were selected for training-cum-placement in GMR company, said the police in a release on Friday.

